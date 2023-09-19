MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Catching a break from the 100s in the Valley soon!

PHOENIX — Cooler air is on the way!

Back-to-back storm systems will move in this week dropping our temperatures and picking up our winds.

These storms will bring more clouds at times, but we won't see any rain in the Valley.

Rain chances are very low across the rest of Arizona too as these storm systems move through.

Winds will pick up by midweek with Valley wind gusts around 25 to 30 mph on Wednesday and Thursday.

Up north, peak wind gusts could hit 40 mph, especially on Thursday.

Those winds will usher in some cooler air, dropping Valley highs from the low 100s today, to the upper 90s starting Wednesday. We'll cool off even more Friday with highs down into the mid-90s in Phoenix.

This cool-down will mark the beginning of the end of our record-setting heat season.

Phoenix reached temperatures of 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix has also reached a high of 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th this year also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.13" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.16"

_________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

