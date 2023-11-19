MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Breezy Sunday in the Valley with more rain and snow up north

PHOENIX — After a wet start to the weekend, the Valley will see drier conditions on Sunday along with breezes in the afternoon. Expect gusts around 25-30 mph in the Phoenix Metro today.

It's a different story up in the high country, however.

A fast moving disturbance will bring more rain and accumulating snow for the Kaibab Plateau, Chuska Mountains and White Mountains today. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for these areas where 1-6" of snow is expected.

Wind will also be a big player in today's forecast.

Wind Advisories are in effect for parts of the Colorado River Valley through tomorrow while advisories take effect for the Mogollon Rim later this morning. Gusts of 40-45 mph are expected in these areas.

Temperatures are dropping, too. Valley highs will stay in the mid-70s through Thanksgiving with lows in the 50s.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.26" (-2.98" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.50"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

