MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Breezy and warm weekend ahead

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and warming us up as we head into Super Bowl weekend.

Valley highs will stay in the mid-70s on Saturday and Super Bowl Sunday.

Winds are picking up, too.

Valley wind gusts will top out at 25 to 30 mph through Super Bowl weekend.

Our next winter storm will be moving in late Sunday and Monday.

Right now, Valley rain chances are slim, at just 10 percent. So, we are not anticipating any issues for Super Bowl events here.

We expect this to mainly impact the high country and eastern Arizona with more chances for snow in northern Arizona and along the Mogollon Rim.

The snow level will drop to around 5,000 feet and we could see 1 to 2 inches of snow in spots above 6,000 feet in elevation, like Flagstaff.

It will also get significantly cooler across all of Arizona as this storm moves in.

High temperatures in the Valley will drop by about 10 degrees.

Expect Super Bowl Sunday temperatures in the low 70s and a drop to the low 60s on Monday.

Another, more powerful, storm will be moving in on Tuesday and Wednesday which will drop temperatures even more.

Valley highs will fall into the upper 50s on Wednesday and we're tracking more rain and snow across our state, too.

Early estimates show the chance of four to eight inches of snow in some spots along the Mogollon Rim and up to a quarter of an inch of rain in some Valley locations.

Of course, we're still several days out so these estimates could change. We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.03" (-0.10" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.25"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

