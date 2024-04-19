MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Breezes pick up ahead of the warmest weekend of the year so far

PHOENIX — Clouds have cleared out ahead of what will be the warmest weekend of the year so far in the Valley.

Valley highs climb into the mid 90s today and on Saturday, putting temperatures at around 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

A disturbance will move across our state overnight tonight, but it won't bring any rain. Instead, winds pick up slightly by this evening with gusts as high as 20 mph here in the Phoenix area and as high as 30 mph in parts of the high country.

High pressure then returns over the weekend, sending highs into the upper 90s on Sunday and Monday.

Triple digits are looking more unlikely now for Monday in most Valley neighborhoods, but it will be close. On average, Phoenix's first 100-degree day happens around May 2nd.

Air quality will also worsen, with ozone pollution potentially reaching unhealthy levels by Sunday afternoon. An Ozone High Pollution Watch has been issued for Sunday and it could be upgraded to an Advisory. If you have any respiratory conditions like asthma or COPD you may want to limit your time outdoors on Sunday, otherwise you may have difficulty breathing.

By the middle of next week, another storm system will move in. While it may bring a few showers to parts of Arizona, it looks like we'll stay dry in the Valley. Instead breezes will pick up again and temperatures will drop into the upper 80s by the end of next week.

_______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+1.03" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.79"

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

_________________________________________

______________________________________

