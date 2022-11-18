MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Breezes pick up ahead of our next storm this weekend

PHOENIX — It's going to be a nice end to the week!

You'll notice more clouds today as a storm system approaches from the north, but those clouds won't bring any rain or much snow.

We may see a few snow flurries over the White Mountains by Saturday but otherwise it will be dry across the rest of the state.

Breezes will pick up across the state tonight and on Saturday. Wind gusts will peak near 25 to 30 mph across the state.

Winds will be stronger in northwest Arizona, along the Colorado River. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect this from this evening through Saturday evening for areas like Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and the Lake Mead Recreation Area. Gusts could reach 40 mph in these spots.

Valley temperatures will continue to run several degrees below normal with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s today and this weekend. Lows will cool into the 40s each morning.

We're also keeping an eye on another storm system that will bring more clouds our way early next week. It now looks like this storm will stay well north of our state, so even though we'll see more clouds by Tuesday, we won't see any rain or snow.

Then high pressure builds in just in time for the holiday.

Look for mostly sunny skies across the state and Valley highs in the low 70s on Thanksgiving Day.

It could get warmer, with highs in the mid 70s by Black Friday.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.77" (-2.43" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.42"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

