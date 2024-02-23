MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big weekend warm-up across Arizona!

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and warming us up as we head into the weekend.

Valley highs will be back in the low 80s today and Saturday before climbing into the mid 80s on Sunday.

Clouds will stream in today and over the weekend, but our forecast will stay dry until early next week.

At that point, we're tracking two storm systems that will bring more gusty winds, rain and snow chances to our state.

Here in the Valley, we'll see a slight chance of isolated showers on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Up north, we could see scattered rain and snow showers Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop, too. After hitting the mid 80s on Sunday, Phoenix will fall into the low to mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with early morning lows back in the 40s to low 50s.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.05" (+0.53" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.18"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

