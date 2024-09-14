MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big cool-down and rain chances back in the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX — The Valley is finally going to get some relief from the sizzling heat!

We've had a record-breaking 103 days at 105 degrees or hotter, but temperatures will start to drop over the weekend.

That will also put an end to this record-shattering stretch of triple digit heat. Phoenix has now had 110 triple-digit days in a row, as of Friday. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993. That means we have beaten the previous record by over a month!

We will likely end up in the low 100s on Saturday before cooler air and the chance of rain pushes highs down into the 90s on Sunday.

A storm system will approach from the northwest over the weekend as tropical moisture surges in from the remnants of Ileana. That will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms back to the forecast late Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Right now, Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon appears to be the most impacted time frame. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could bring brief heavy downpours, localized flooding, gusty winds, blowing dust and lightning.

Parts of the Valley could pick up between a quarter and three-quarters of an inch of rain and higher terrain spots to the north and east may end up with over an inch of rain between Saturday and Monday.

As drought worsens across Arizona, there are only a couple of weeks left to get rain in the buckets before the monsoon season officially ends on September 30th.

So far, Phoenix has only picked up 0.74 inches of rain this monsoon season. Our 30-year average (which is considered our "normal" amount of rain) is 2.43 inches. But, it's important to remember, that is a decrease from the previous 30-year average of 2.71 inches (from 1981-2010) as our Valley climate continues to get hotter and drier.

Chances for rain will be in our Valley forecast through Monday. Then, it looks dry again for the middle of next week as daytime highs fall into the low to mid 90s.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.53" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

