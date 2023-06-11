MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Below normal temperatures as winds pick up Sunday

PHOENIX — Dry across our state with temperatures below normal for a few more days.

Winds will pick up helping to improve our air quality by Sunday.

Peak wind gusts in the Valley could top 30 mph Sunday afternoon.

A Wind Advisory is in effect Sunday from noon to 8 pm for the eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains and north into the Little Colorado River Valley.

Winds will come from the south at 15-25 mph, with gust potential up to 45 mph.

Those high winds will also increase fire danger across our state as conditions stay dry.

By Monday, we could see a few spotty showers and thunderstorms across northern Arizona as another storm system passes through

By the end of the week temperatures will begin to rise back into the triple digits through next weekend.

We also continue to track a Flood Warning that remains in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning remains in effect through June 13th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

