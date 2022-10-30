MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Beautiful Sunday and Halloween ahead

PHOENIX — Perfect Halloween weekend weather across our state. Winds will be light and temperatures will warm slightly Sunday and Monday.
Mornings will stay chilly, with overnight lows in the 50s around sunrise each day.
Your trick-or-treating forecast on Monday is looking great! Expect temperatures in the 70s with clear skies and light winds.
Our next storm system moves in by the middle of next week. We're tracking much cooler air, stronger winds and chances for rain and snow across our state. Expect a 10 to 15-degree drop in temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.
We'll have updates early next week on how much rain and snow we could get. Stay tuned.
_________________________________________
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.73" (-2.14" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.28"
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.
Email share@abc15.com.
______________________________________