MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Beautiful start to the weekend across Arizona

PHOENIX — It's going to be a nice weekend in the Valley of the Sun.

Temperatures have been running nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year and will stay several degrees below normal through the weekend, too.

Highs across the Valley will top out in the low 70s Saturday and Sunday with early morning lows in the 40s.

Our next storm system is set to move into Arizona on Sunday.

We won't see any rain in the Valley, but there is a chance for a few light snow showers in the high country along with stronger breezes statewide.

Winds will gusts near 25 mph across the Phoenix metro area with gusts near 30 mph up north on Sunday.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees after this storm system moves through.

Here in the Valley, look for highs in the mid 60s on Monday before we rebound into the 70s again for the rest of next week.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.77" (-2.33" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.42"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

