MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: BEAUTIFUL CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

PHOENIX — Get ready for a warm Christmas weekend in Arizona!

As high pressure builds in from the southwest this weekend, temperatures will get warmer.

Look for daytime highs in the Valley in the mid to upper 60s with early morning lows in the upper 30s to low 40s through Saturday.

By Christmas, temperatures will top out in the low 70s and we'll stay there early next week.

We'll see similar warming trends across Arizona throughout the Christmas holiday as much of the state stays dry.

Air quality will be a big issue in the Valley through the holiday weekend.

Pollution is getting worse day by day and we are now under High Pollution Advisories through Monday.

That will make it difficult for many people to breathe outside on Christmas.

Burn bans are now in effect today, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Avoid fireplace use and other wood burning or you may face a fine.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.10" (-1.91" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 6.46"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

