MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Back-to-back storms moving into Arizona, ABC15 Weather Action Day on Sunday

PHOENIX — Back-to-back storms are headed to Arizona bringing rain, snow and a big drop in temperatures.

Despite increasing clouds, the Valley will stay dry today with mild temperatures climbing into the low 70.

Then, storms will start impact travel across our state and outdoor events/activities, so Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days. Take action now to get ready.

The first storm moves in on Sunday with a 10 to 15 degree drop in temperatures.

Valley highs will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s with scattered rain showers off and on throughout the day. We could pick up a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain across parts of the Phoenix metro area.

Up north, the snow level will be relatively high, only falling to around 6,500 feet. So we'll see more of a rain-snow mix across much of northern Arizona and the Mogollon Rim.

Flagstaff could pick up an inch or two of snow on Sunday, but it will be followed by rain on Monday as another storm moves in. With temperatures dropping back into the 20s on Monday night, we'll see the rain switch back to snow in the Flagstaff area and another one to three inches of it could fall into Tuesday morning.

Here in the Valley, another round of rain will move in from the west Monday night into Tuesday with this second storm. It will be more widespread with some Valley neighborhoods picking up an additional quarter to a half an inch of rain.

This storm will clear to the east on Wednesday, but we could still see a few isolated showers on the back side of it on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunshine returns Friday as Valley temperatures climb back into the upper 60s.

_________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.03" (-0.54" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

