MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Back-to-back storms headed to Arizona!

PHOENIX — Back-to-back storms are headed to Arizona!

Clouds move in on Saturday, but the rain should hold off until very late at night in the Valley.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as we track significant impacts to outdoor events and road travel across Arizona through the MLK Day weekend.

Take action now to adjust your plans and prepare for all the rain and snow coming our way.

The first storm moves in from the west late Saturday night bringing high winds, rain, snow and a big dose of cool air.

Right now, it looks like our best chances for rain in the Valley will be in the overnight hours heading into early Sunday morning.

We could see up to a quarter of an inch of rain with this first storm.

Up north, snow levels will drop to 5,500 feet and gusts near 40 mph could lead to blowing snow and low visibility.

Flagstaff, and other areas above 6,500 feet in elevation, could see eight to twelve inches of snow.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been posted across the high country. Travel will become hazardous late Saturday night and will continue to be an issue into early Tuesday morning across the high country as the next storm moves in.

That second storm will impact Arizona on Monday and Tuesday bringing more rain and snow to our state.

Light rain showers are possible throughout the day on Monday with chances for thunderstorms and heavier rain overnight into Tuesday morning.

Right now, estimates show that some Valley locations could get a half of an inch to an inch of rain on Monday and Tuesday with an additional eight to twelve inches of snow in Flagstaff.

A few spotty rain and snow showers are still possible on Wednesday and then we'll finally dry things out again toward the end of next week.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.54" (+0.15" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.66"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

