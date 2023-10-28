MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Another drop in temperatures on the way!

PHOENIX — Another storm system is headed our way this weekend bringing another dose of cool air to Arizona!

Winds will pick up and we could see a few spotty showers and thunderstorms in northern Arizona and along the Mogollon Rim by Sunday.

Peak wind gusts will top out near 20 mph in the Valley and near 30 mph across the high country.

Winds along the Colorado River Valley will be much stronger late Saturday night through Sunday, prompting High Wind Warnings for Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. Watch out for gusts near 60 mph there. That's enough to blow around light-weight patio furniture and Halloween decorations, so bring those things inside ahead of time.

These areas will also be under Red Flag Warnings (Fire Weather Warnings) from 11 a.m. Sunday until 11 a.m. Monday due to the high winds and dry air.

Farther south, Wind Advisories are in effect from west of Quartzsite down into Yuma along the Colorado River. Peak winds gusts in those spots could hit 50 mph late Saturday night into Sunday.

Those high winds will usher in some cooler air, dropping Valley highs into the low 80s by Sunday.

Temperatures will stay nice and mild heading into Halloween and our Diamondbacks' World Series homes games. Look for highs in the low 80s through the middle of next week here in Phoenix.

Trick-or-Treating temperatures Tuesday evening across the Valley will be in the mid 70s.

Thankfully, we are now done with the triple digits this year. Saturday, October 21st marked our last 100-degree of the year. That's the fourth latest ever recorded.

Phoenix reached 100 degrees or more on 133 days this year. That's the third most on record. The average number is 111 days and the all-time record is 145 days, set back in 2020.

MONSOON 2023 WRAP-UP:

Monsoon 2023 officially ended on September 30th and it's going down as the driest on record with only 0.15 inches of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor.

The previous record was set back in 1924 when we measured 0.35 inches of rain.

Monsoon 2023 was also the second driest monsoon on record for all of Maricopa County.

It was an incredibly hot monsoon, too.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix hit 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th this year also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.81" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

