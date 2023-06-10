MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Air quality alert continues on Saturday!

PHOENIX — An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for the Phoenix metro area through Saturday.

That means ozone pollution will reach unhealthy levels for kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory conditions, like asthma or COPD. If this includes you, limit time outside in the afternoon hours or you could have difficulty breathing.

Winds will pick up again over the weekend, helping to improve our air quality by Sunday and drop temperatures.

Here in the Valley, peak wind gusts could top 30 mph Sunday afternoon.

Up north, winds will be even stronger with gusts along the I-40 corridor and Mogollon Rim approaching 40 mph on Sunday.

Those high winds will increase fire danger across our state as conditions stay dry.

By Monday, we could see a few spotty showers and thunderstorms across northern Arizona as another storm system passes through

That will also bring in some cooler air with temperatures here in the Valley falling into the mid-90s on Sunday and Monday. That will put us several degrees below normal for this time of year.

We also continue to track a Flood Warning that remains in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning remains in effect through June 13th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

Toward the middle to end of next week, high pressure will return and so will the triple digits.

Temperatures in Phoenix could 105 degrees again by Friday.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.04" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

