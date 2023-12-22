MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: ABC15 Weather Action Day as winter storm brings rain and snow across Arizona

PHOENIX — Our first big winter storm is moving in!

Rain moved into the Phoenix Metro Area early Friday morning, with showers and thunderstorms expected throughout the day Friday.

Friday is an ABC15 Weather Action Day with rain likely impacting your Valley commutes and road travel across Arizona. Take action now and be prepared for a wet day around the state.

Cities across the Phoenix metro area could see anywhere from a half an inch to over an inch of rain through the weekend, with the bulk of it falling on Friday.

There is also a chance for a few thunderstorms on Friday, especially in the afternoon and evening, which could lead to heavier downpours and flooding.

A Flood Watch is now in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for all of central and southwestern Arizona, including the Phoenix metro area.

This storm will be fairly warm initially, so snow levels will stay near 8,000 feet through the day Friday. Snow levels start to drop overnight, falling to between 6,500 and 7,000 feet on Saturday before bottoming out near to 5,500 feet on Sunday.

Flagstaff and other areas along the Mogollon Rim will mostly see rain during the day Friday, but a snowy mix is likely Friday night with a full switch over to snow on Saturday as colder air moves arrives.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday for parts of eastern Arizona above 8,000 feet, including the Chuska and White Mountains.

Areas further west along the Mogollon Rim won't see as much snow. Flagstaff, Pinetop-Lakeside and other spots along the Rim will pick up one to three inches of snow through the weekend.

Here in the Valley, a slight chance of spotty rain showers will linger into Sunday but we will dry out by Christmas Day.

It will get much cooler too, with the highs falling into the mid-60s from Friday to Christmas Day.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.48" (-3.49" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.67"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

