MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: 70s back in the Valley this weekend!

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in and bringing a nice warm up to the Valley as our forecast dries out.

Valley highs will reach the low 70s on Saturday, mid 70s on Sunday and Monday, and inch toward the upper 70s by the middle of next week.

Overnight lows will range from the mid 40s to low 50s across the Phoenix metro area.

Clouds will pass by at times Sunday and early next week, but our forecast will stay dry through the end of January.

Then, we're watching another winter storm that could potentially bring widespread rain and snow to Arizona for the first days of February.

That will set up a more active weather pattern that could keep rain chances in the forecast as we inch closer to the Phoenix Open. So, stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.73" (-0.02" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.84"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

