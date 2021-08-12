Watch
Two people swept in monsoon flood water in Cave Creek

Cave Creek Carefree water rescue
Posted at 7:56 AM, Aug 12, 2021
CAVE CREEK, AZ — Parts of the north Valley got drenched by monsoon storms Thursday and two people had a close call with flood waters.

At about 6:30 a.m. crews with Rural Metro were called to Military and School House roads, south of Cave Creek Road, for reports of people swept away.

Officials said two people attempted to walk across a flooded roadway and got pulled down stream.

Prior to crews arriving, the individuals were able to grab onto a tree and climb out from the water.

They were hanging on for approximately ten minutes and did not suffer any injuries.

Rural Metro reminds everyone to stay out of flood waters, both by foot and vehicle.

