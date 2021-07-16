Watch
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell overnight in Phoenix?

PHOENIX — Arizonans woke up to more wet roads Friday after rain fall overnight, following strong storms Thursday evening that brought rain, lightning, thunder, and strong wind gusts to parts of the Valley.

Here is a look at how much rain fell in the last 24 hours, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District's rainfall data.

Chandler Heights: 0.20"
Chandler: 0.31"
Gila River Indian Reservation: 0.51"
Mesa: 0.08"
East Mesa (near Usery Mountain Regional Park): 0.63"
Paradise Valley: 0.20"
North Phoenix: 0.12"
Lake Pleasant: 0.98"
Scottsdale: 0.24"
North Scottsdale: 0.08"
Surprise: 0.12"
Queen Creek: 0.24"

