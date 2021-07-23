Watch
WeatherMonsoon

PHOTOS: Monsoon storms bring rain, thunder, lightning and destruction to the Valley

A series of monsoon storms slammed the Valley overnight Thursday into Friday. Widespread rain and wind caused downed power lines, trees, flooding in some spots, and more.

Mark Koster McCormick Ranch Scottsdale.jpg
McCormick Ranch Golf Course in ScottsdalePhoto by: Mark Koster
Screen Shot 2021-07-23 at 9.31.17 AM.png
Photo by: Cliff Castle Chopper
Lauren Wilson Hayden and Chaparral.jpg
Pea-sized hail near Hayden and ChaparralPhoto by: Lauren Wilson
David Taylor.jpg
Photo by: Dave Taylor
Michelle Spinks Peoria.jpg
Lightning in PeoriaPhoto by: Michelle Spinks
Mark Koster McCormick Ranch Scottsdale 2.jpg
Downed tree at McCormick Ranch Gold Course in ScottsdalePhoto by: Mark Koster
Vinod Thakur Scottsdale.jpg
Lightning spreads over ScottsdalePhoto by: Vinod Thakur
Tricia Zagarella.jpg
Sky Harbor Lightning StrikePhoto by: Tricia Zagarella
4140--14.jpg
Photo by: ADOT
Screen Shot 2021-07-23 at 9.38.00 AM.png
Photo by: Cliff Castle Chopper
Screen Shot 2021-07-23 at 9.37.53 AM.png
Photo by: Cliff Castle Chopper
Screen Shot 2021-07-23 at 9.31.26 AM.png
Photo by: Cliff Castle Chopper
Screen Shot 2021-07-23 at 9.31.06 AM.png
Photo by: Cliff Castle Chopper

PHOTOS: Monsoon storms bring rain, thunder, lightning and destruction to the Valley

close-gallery
  • Mark Koster McCormick Ranch Scottsdale.jpg
  • Screen Shot 2021-07-23 at 9.31.17 AM.png
  • Lauren Wilson Hayden and Chaparral.jpg
  • David Taylor.jpg
  • Michelle Spinks Peoria.jpg
  • Mark Koster McCormick Ranch Scottsdale 2.jpg
  • Vinod Thakur Scottsdale.jpg
  • Tricia Zagarella.jpg
  • 4140--14.jpg
  • Screen Shot 2021-07-23 at 9.38.00 AM.png
  • Screen Shot 2021-07-23 at 9.37.53 AM.png
  • Screen Shot 2021-07-23 at 9.31.26 AM.png
  • Screen Shot 2021-07-23 at 9.31.06 AM.png

Share

McCormick Ranch Golf Course in ScottsdaleMark Koster
Cliff Castle Chopper
Pea-sized hail near Hayden and ChaparralLauren Wilson
Dave Taylor
Lightning in PeoriaMichelle Spinks
Downed tree at McCormick Ranch Gold Course in ScottsdaleMark Koster
Lightning spreads over ScottsdaleVinod Thakur
Sky Harbor Lightning StrikeTricia Zagarella
ADOT
Cliff Castle Chopper
Cliff Castle Chopper
Cliff Castle Chopper
Cliff Castle Chopper
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next