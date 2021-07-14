Monsoon 2021: Map shows where to get sandbags around the Valley

Monsoon flooding is a yearly concern for Arizona residents, whether you're in the city or in a rural area.

According to the 2021 monsoon outlook, it's unclear exactly how much rain we'll likely get by the time the season comes to a close.

If heavy rain and damaging storms come our way as they have in the past, Valley cities and surrounding areas are offering sandbags to help you reduce flooding around your property.

Use the interactive map or list below to find the locations near you.

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon

There are three locations where free sandbag resources are provided. You'll need to bring your own tools.

Fire Station 261, 1135 W. Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction

Fire Station 262 , 3955 W. Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction

, 3955 W. Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction Fire Station 264 , 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60, Gold Canyon

Avondale

The city’s Public Works Department offers free sand and bags to residents at the Municipal Operations Service Center located at 395 E. Lower Buckeye Rd. You must bring your own shovel to fill the bags. If you need assistance, call Public Works at 623-333-4400. Click here for more information.

Buckeye

Sand will be available at the Public Works yard located at 23454 W. MC 85 . You must bring your own bags and shovels. More information on storm safety will be posted here.

Cave Creek

Cave Creek will be offering sandbags by appointment only. Call the Town of Cave Creek Marshal’s Office at 480-488-6636.

Chandler

Chandler Fire Department says sandbag resources will be provided on an as-needed basis.

Fountain Hills

Sandbags will be available at Fire Station 1, located at 16426 E Palisades Blvd. They will provide the bags, sand, shovel, and sometimes the labor to fill them. There is a limit of seven bags at a time.

Glendale

The city has a website for storm safety resources and will provide sandbag resources at three locations during inclement weather:



Bonsall Park North , located at the NE corner of 59th Ave & Bethany Home Rd

Glendale Fire Department Support Services , located at 7501 N 55 th Ave

, located at 7501 N 55 Ave Glendale Community Center North , located at 14075 N 59th Ave

Goodyear

According to their website, residents must bring a shovel to fill up sandbags that are provided at three locations:



Thomas Park: Thomas Rd & 144th Ave in the east parking lot

Thomas Rd & 144th Ave in the east parking lot Roscoe Dog Park : (Estrella Parkway, south of MC 85), 15600 West Roeser Road

: (Estrella Parkway, south of MC 85), 15600 West Roeser Road Goodyear Fire Station 182: 10701 South Estrella Parkway

Mesa

The city of Mesa will provide fill-your-own and pre-filled sandbags.

Fill-your-own bags:



Pre-filled bags:

Transportation Building , 300 E. 6th St. (west side of building)

, 300 E. 6th St. (west side of building) East Mesa Service Center , 6935 E. Decatur (front parking lot)

Peoria

Peoria has sand and sandbags located at seven fire stations. The locations are:



Fire Station 191: 8065 W Peoria Ave.

8065 W Peoria Ave. Fire Station 192 : 18500 N 89th Ave.

: 18500 N 89th Ave. Fire Station 193 : 8330 E Emile Zola Ave.

: 8330 E Emile Zola Ave. Fire Station 194 : 9800 W Olive Ave.

: 9800 W Olive Ave. Fire Station 196 : 28251 N El Mirage Rd.

: 28251 N El Mirage Rd. Fire Station 197 : 7758 W Jomax Rd.

Phoenix

The City of Phoenix is providing sandbags this year on an as-needed basis. When that determination is made, a list of locations will be provided online, here.

"Sand will only be available when there is a definite need and will be dispatched to areas impacted by the storm. When the sand distribution is activated a list of locations will appear on this page. Supplies are limited. You must bring your own bags and shovels," the city writes on its website.

Pinal County

Pinal County offers sandbags and sand at multiple locations. You’ll need to bring your own shovel and there is a limit of 25 bags per household. Officials suggest calling ahead to make sure someone is on-site. Click here for full site info, hours and contacts for each site.



Apache Junction : 305 E Superstition Blvd

: 305 E Superstition Blvd Arizona City : 7945 W Battaglia Dr.

: 7945 W Battaglia Dr. Casa Grande : 22539 W Peters Rd.

: 22539 W Peters Rd. Florence : 12725 E Adamsville Rd.

: 12725 E Adamsville Rd. Kearny: 54970 E. Florence-Kelvin Hwy.

54970 E. Florence-Kelvin Hwy. Maricopa : 49310 W Meadowview Rd.

: 49310 W Meadowview Rd. Oracle : 1410 N Justice Dr.

: 1410 N Justice Dr. San Tan Valley : 3535 E Hunt Hwy.

Queen Creek

The city will be offering sandbag resources at Fire Station 2 located at 24787 S. Sossaman Rd.

Surprise

The city offers sandbags after major rain events. You'll need to bring your own shovel, according to the website.



Ashton Ranch Water Supply Facility: 15151 W. Greenway Road

AZ TechCelerator : 12425 W. Bell Road

: 12425 W. Bell Road Fire Station 302: 18600 Reems Road

18600 Reems Road Water Well site : 16849 W. Jomax Road

Tempe

The City of Tempe has sand and bags available at two locations throughout the monsoon (June 15 through Sept. 30). The bags can be picked up 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Prior to a major storm event, bags are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Remember to bring a shovel and a helper. The two locations are:



Solid Waste Compost Facility: 1001 N. Rio Road (access drive north of Rio Salado Parkway and Hardy Drive, near free compost)

Benedict Sports Complex: 490 W. Guadalupe Road (northwest corner of Guadalupe and Kyrene roads, east side of parking lot)

This list is not exhaustive, and some municipalities did not respond as of the time of this publishing. Be sure to check with your local government to see what resources are available to you during monsoon storms.