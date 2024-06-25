LIVE UPDATES: Flash flood warnings for parts of Northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — We're tracking monsoon activity across northern Arizona on Tuesday as heavy storms move through Coconino County.

Flash flooding is likely in Arizona burn scar areas, which appear to be in the area of the storms. A flash flood warning is in effect for portions of Coconino County until 4:15 p.m.

1:32 p.m.:

⚠️ Severe Thunderstorm Warning ⚠️ in effect until 2:00 PM MST for portions of Yavapai and Coconino Counties.



This includes Seligman Airport. More info: https://t.co/YhdEXwZK3i. #azwx pic.twitter.com/EUsF8JMTQE — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) June 25, 2024

1:28 p.m.:

A viewer shared this video from their home in Flagstaff:

Rain video from Flagstaff area

1:22 p.m.:

About 3,000 APS customers were without power in the Flagstaff area citing sever weather. However the outages were restored shortly after. Track the latest outages here.

1:10 p.m.:

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️ in effect until 4:15 PM MST for portions of Coconino County.



This includes Flagstaff, East Flagstaff, Walnut Canyon N.M., Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, Mountainaire, and Country Club. More info: https://t.co/Fuoc7kpKW0. #azwx pic.twitter.com/9cO8kUFcyR — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) June 25, 2024

12:50 p.m.

