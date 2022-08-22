LIVE UPDATES: Storms creeping into Valley Sunday

PHOENIX — More storms are expected Sunday after a busy week of Monsoons. Storms are moving into the Valley from the north.
5:45 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Mesa, Scottsdale and Fountain Hills through 6:30 p.m.
5:31 p.m.
A special weather statement has been issued for Fountain Hills, Rio Verde and Camp Creek. The statement warns winds as high as 50 mph.
5:29 p.m.
A severe thunderstorms warning has been issued for Anthem, New River and Cave Creek through 6:15 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Anthem AZ, New River AZ and Cave Creek AZ until 6:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/hY15kAf6zc— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 22, 2022
5:21 p.m.
A flash flood warning has been issued for Camp Creek through 9:15 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning including Camp Creek AZ until 9:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/FFWStiuP9m— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 22, 2022
4:52 p.m.
Rain has been spotted on ADOT cameras along the I-17 near Cordes Junction.
4:48 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cave Creek, Carefree and Camp Creek through 5:30 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Cave Creek AZ, Carefree AZ and Camp Creek AZ until 5:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/xzlFzEjP1Y— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 21, 2022
4:43 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Camp Creek and Sunflower through 5:30 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Camp Creek AZ and Sunflower AZ until 5:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/5617AX6wHT— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 21, 2022