LIVE UPDATES: Storms creeping into Valley Sunday

Posted at 5:50 PM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 20:50:42-04

PHOENIX — More storms are expected Sunday after a busy week of Monsoons. Storms are moving into the Valley from the north.

Track the latest conditions and watch the latest forecasts.

5:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Mesa, Scottsdale and Fountain Hills through 6:30 p.m.

5:31 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Fountain Hills, Rio Verde and Camp Creek. The statement warns winds as high as 50 mph.

5:29 p.m.

A severe thunderstorms warning has been issued for Anthem, New River and Cave Creek through 6:15 p.m.

5:21 p.m.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Camp Creek through 9:15 p.m.

4:52 p.m.

Rain has been spotted on ADOT cameras along the I-17 near Cordes Junction.

4:48 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cave Creek, Carefree and Camp Creek through 5:30 p.m.

4:43 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Camp Creek and Sunflower through 5:30 p.m.

