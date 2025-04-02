Settler’s Point Elementary students shine in ABC15 KidCasters experience

GILBERT, AZ — Principal Andrea Emerick, now in her third year leading the school, said the chance to highlight her students was one they couldn’t pass up.

"We're pretty excited to have the opportunity to showcase our students and our school," Emerick shared. "Our teachers embraced it, and the kids were very excited to be able to present today."

From the moment they learned about the KidCasters experience, students eagerly prepared for their big day, mixing excitement with a few nerves along the way!

"You could see some of them had their nerves today, and some of them were ready to be on your newscast," Emerick said.

After weeks of preparation, the students delivered a fantastic forecast, impressing both their teachers and their principal.

"It was great to see their excitement and then their sigh of relief when they were done, knowing that they'd done a great job," Emerick added.

And how will the community react when they see these young forecasters on TV?

"They'll love it. They've already been asking when they'll be on the news, so they're ready to tune in and be excited for their kids," Emerick said.

From nerves to newfound confidence, the students of Settler’s Point Elementary proved they have what it takes to deliver the forecast!