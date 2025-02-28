Watch Now
WeatherImpact Earth

Actions

WATCH: How to create a water-smart garden in Arizona's hot, dry climate

Noelle Johnson is a best-selling author and teacher who is giving back to the community through her smart gardening class
The Valley's hot, dry climate can be challenging to try and create and take care of a garden. One Valley author with a green-thumb is helping others to garden smart. Chandler native Noelle Johnson's love of nature led her to a career in horticulture.
Posted

CHANDLER, AZ — The Valley's hot, dry climate can be challenging to try and create and take care of a garden.

One Valley author with a green-thumb is helping others to garden smart.

Chandler native Noelle Johnson's love of nature led her to a career in horticulture.

She is giving back to the community by teaching a class called "The Water-Smart Garden: Techniques and Strategies for Conserving, Capturing, and Efficiently Using Water in Today's Climate."

ABC15's Ashlee DeMartino pays a visit to Johnson's garden to learn more about eco-friendly gardening while also saving some money. You can learn more in the video player above.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen