WATCH: How the WM Phoenix Open is taking care of the planet

Event officials say the Phoenix Open is a carbon-neutral, zero-waste tournament
With thousands of people about to descend on Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open, we're taking a look at how the annual golf event is staying environmentally friendly.
Posted at 6:02 PM, Jan 31, 2024
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — With thousands of people about to descend on Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open, we're taking a look at how the annual golf event is staying environmentally friendly.

The tournament is a carbon-neutral, zero waste event with a balanced water footprint, according to officials.

The event's commitment to sustainability is on top of the huge economic impact it brings to the Valley each year, which is estimated to at least $400 million.

