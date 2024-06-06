Watch Now
WATCH: Are there water-related benefits to thinning the forest?

ASU is teaming up with SRP to see if thinning the forest will increase water supplies on top of reducing wildfire risk
Arizona's wildfire season has begun. Long-term drought and climate change contribute to the intensity of these fires. Following a wildfire in the state's watersheds, rainfall washes ash and debris into rivers -- the reservoirs that provide water to the Valley. In a pilot program, Arizona State University and Salt River Project and investigating whether forest thinning will increase water supplies.
Posted at 6:03 PM, Jun 05, 2024

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona's fire season is already off to a hot start

With Arizona's long-term drought and climate change making fires more intense, Arizona State University and Salt River Project are teaming up for a new research project when it comes to forest thinning and the water supply.

The pilot program will research whether forest thinning will increase water supplies on top of reducing wildfire risk and protecting important infrastructure.

