WATCH: Are there water-related benefits to thinning the forest?

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona's fire season is already off to a hot start

With Arizona's long-term drought and climate change making fires more intense, Arizona State University and Salt River Project are teaming up for a new research project when it comes to forest thinning and the water supply.

The pilot program will research whether forest thinning will increase water supplies on top of reducing wildfire risk and protecting important infrastructure.

