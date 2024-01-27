Watch Now
WeatherImpact Earth

Actions

WATCH: 1966 Cadillac Coupe 'dEVille' Electro-Mod being auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson

The classic car was fully transformed from a gas-guzzler into an electric vehicle
A classic car that has been fully transformed into an electric vehicle is set to hit the auction block at Barrett-Jackson. The 1966 Cadillac Coupe "dEVille" Electro-Mod will be up for bids on Friday.
1966 Cadillac dEVille.jpg
Posted at 5:26 PM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 19:26:40-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A classic car that has been fully transformed into an electric vehicle is set to hit the auction block at Barrett-Jackson.

The 1966 Cadillac Coupe "dEVille" Electro-Mod will be up for bids on Friday.

The vehicle was built using an original 1966 Cadillac De Ville convertible that was powered by a V8 gas engine.

It now runs on a 394-horsepower electric motor with 1,000 ft/lbs of torque mated to a one-speed automatic transmission.

“Electro-Mods are the future of car collecting and vehicle customization,” said Mavrick Knoles, president and co-founder of Legacy EV. “Retro-fitting classic gas-powered vehicles with electric motors and batteries creates a sustainable modern vehicle and is the next step in preserving vintage vehicles. I think in 20 years we’ll look back and recognize ‘dEVille’ as a tribute to the past, while protecting our future.”

You can watch the full story on this classic modified car in the player above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:04 AM, Dec 17, 2018