WATCH: 1966 Cadillac Coupe 'dEVille' Electro-Mod being auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A classic car that has been fully transformed into an electric vehicle is set to hit the auction block at Barrett-Jackson.

The 1966 Cadillac Coupe "dEVille" Electro-Mod will be up for bids on Friday.

The vehicle was built using an original 1966 Cadillac De Ville convertible that was powered by a V8 gas engine.

It now runs on a 394-horsepower electric motor with 1,000 ft/lbs of torque mated to a one-speed automatic transmission.

“Electro-Mods are the future of car collecting and vehicle customization,” said Mavrick Knoles, president and co-founder of Legacy EV. “Retro-fitting classic gas-powered vehicles with electric motors and batteries creates a sustainable modern vehicle and is the next step in preserving vintage vehicles. I think in 20 years we’ll look back and recognize ‘dEVille’ as a tribute to the past, while protecting our future.”

