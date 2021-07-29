Tucson reports wettest July ever with over 7 inches of rain

TUCSON — The month isn't even over yet, and Tucson has already recorded its wettest July in the city's history.

The National Weather Service has reported that the southern Arizona city received 7.08 inches of rain as of Wednesday.

That breaks July's previous record of 6.8 inches set in 2017.

Tucson has been hit with more than 5 inches of rain since last Friday because of an active monsoon season.

Meteorologists say the normal rainfall amount for Tucson in July is about 2 inches.

Phoenix has received 1.67 inches of rain so far this month, its wettest July since 2013.