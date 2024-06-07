Tiny beekeepers: Phoenix first-graders learning unique skill, importance of bees

PHOENIX — Phoenix International Academy is emphasizing the “bee” in the A-B-C’s with a one-of-a-kind program that has the community buzzing.

First-graders at the school are working with professional beekeepers and are being trained as tiny beekeepers themselves!

These suited-up, pint-sized beekeepers are learning how to care for the bees and the important role bees have in the environment.

ABC15 Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino spent some time with the kids who are learning through this unique opportunity. Hear from them in the video player above.

The school just finished setting up the second hive and now has between 20-60,000 bees. They will be hosting a bee harvest next March at the school with the first round of honey produced by the bees!

