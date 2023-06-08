SRP Helps Launch EV Program at West-MEC with Donation of an Electric Ford Focus

GLENDALE, AZ — The market for electric vehicles (EVs) has grown rapidly in recent years and experts say it's only expected to accelerate for the foreseeable future.

With opportunities for new careers in this growing industry, the Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC) has launched a new EV program available to students across 14 public school districts and two charter districts in the Valley.

To help launch the program, Salt River Project (SRP) donated a 2015 electric Ford Focus that had formerly been part of SRP's fleet.

"As technology changes and with many states mandating EV adoption by 2035, we recognized the need for an education program that would offer students an opportunity to develop skills working on modern-day automobiles," said Randy Golding, a West-MEC automotive technology instructor. "Having an actual working EV provides students with a hands-on experience that will enhance their learning experience."

West-MEC is a public school district that provides Career and Technical Education programs.

According to Golding, the District has been working with a number of manufacturers and industry leaders to develop the two-year EV program and is currently constructing a new building for the students to work in.

"With an estimated three million electric vehicles on the road today in the U.S., there is a clear opportunity for a career in this growing industry," said Kate Kochenderfer, Senior Director of Supply Chain, Transportation and Flight Services at SRP. "More than ever, students need the opportunity to learn the skills necessary to be successful in an economy that is transitioning to low-carbon, electric vehicles."

Golding said the SRP EV will provide a physical tool for students to have exposure to the inner workings of an EV where they can apply technical knowledge and skills to repair, service, and maintain a fully electric vehicle.

Last summer, California adopted a law that will mandate all new cars, trucks, and SUVs be either electric or hydrogen-powered by 2035.

In 2021, President Biden signed an order that set a non-binding goal of 50 percent of new US car sales be electric by 2030.

"It's not going away, so why would we, as a school, want to handicap our students going, 'you're never going to see these.'" said Golding. "This is our future."

More information on West-MEC's automotive program can be found here.