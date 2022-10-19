Watch Now
WeatherImpact Earth

Actions

Rep. Ruben Gallego introduces bill to protect water resources through excise tax

The Domestic Water Protection Act of 2022 was originally co-sponsored by Rep. Raul Grijalva
Lake Mead water
(Photo by Sean Hobson/Creative Commons)
The multistate drought contingency plan would affect how much each state is allowed to draw form the Colorado River if levels at Lake Mead continue to falls as a decades-long drought in the region continues.
Lake Mead water
Posted at 1:52 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 16:52:44-04

PHOENIX — Arizona Representative Ruben Gallego has introduced a bill to crack down on water resources.

The Domestic Water Protection Act of 2022, originally co-sponsored by Rep. Raul Grijalva, “would impose an excise tax on the sale and export of water-intensive crops grown by foreign companies or foreign governments in areas experiencing prolonged drought.”

A press release from Gallego’s office says the act would:

  • Create an excise tax on the sale and export of any water-intensive crop by any foreign company or foreign government in areas experiencing prolonged drought
  • Impose the excise tax at a 300% rate, reflecting the unjustifiable disparity in land lease rates between domestic and foreign producers in Arizona
  • Implement the tax in a manner consistent with international trade agreements

FULL COVERAGE: Impact Earth

ABC15 has extensively covered the water crisis in Arizona and the southwest. In previous coverage, Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter said farming operations from as close as California and as far as Saudi Arabia moved into Mohave County, sometimes seemingly popping up out of nowhere.

Efforts to monitor how much is actually being used by large corporate farms were going nowhere.

"We have not been able to get a hearing at the legislature for the last several years. Not even a debate, no discussion, nothing," Lingenfelter said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:04 AM, Dec 17, 2018