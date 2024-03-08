Recycling dos and don'ts around the Valley

PHOENIX — Recycling right can be a challenge, especially when every city, town and county in Arizona has its own set of guidelines and rules.

However, learning a few basics, sticking to a plan and letting the others in your community know can help.

We’ve put together a list of recycling do’s and don’ts for each city and town in Maricopa County.

City of Phoenix

Can: Paper, cardboard, cereal boxes (remove the liner bag first), sticky notes and other office paper, magazines and newspapers, egg cartons (paper or cardboard, not foam), empty paper or cardboard milk or juice cartons, empty juice or soup boxes, paper bags, shredded paper (in a plastic bag), non-metallic wrapping paper, coffee cup lids, jugs and jars, glass jars, aluminum foil (balled up) or trays (cleaned of food), steel, aluminum and tin cans.

Can’t: Paper towels, napkins, tissues, light bulbs, polystyrene or foam materials, plastic bags, yard waste, electronics, batteries, scrap metal, car parts.

City of Avondale

Can: aluminum cans, cardboard, chipboard, glass, paper, plastics, shredded paper.

Can’t: paper towels, paper plate, styrofoam, plastic bags, bubble wrap, tires, batteries.

City of Chandler

Can: Paper, cardboard, plastic bottles, aluminum cans, foil, glass bottles and food jars.

Can’t: Shredded paper, gift wrap, pet food bags, napkins, paper towels, paper cups, foam anything, plastic bags, to-go containers.

Town of Gilbert

Can: Plastic jugs, bottles and jars, aluminum and steel food and beverage containers, cardboard, paper.

Can’t: No waxed or tissue paper, stryofoam or glass. New this year is a Drop-off glass recycling program for the city with two locations.

City of Glendale

Can: Plastic bottle containers, milk, juice jugs, glass bottles and containers, pizza boxes with minimal residue, food and beverage cans, sewspapers, magazines, cardboard.

Can’t: Paper plates, paper towels and napkins, plastic bags, bubble wrap, fast-food cups and containers, plastic utensils, hangers, scrap metal.

City of Goodyear

The city doesn’t list what is accepted and what is not. On its website, it says to “ask the recycle right wizard” for answers.

City of Maricopa

The city ended it’s residential recycling pick up program in August of 2023 but does offer four different drop off locations and private pick up services for residents.

City of Mesa

Can: Plastic bottle, jugs and cans (empty, clean and dry) beer and wine bottles, metal food cans, cardboard, paper.

Can’t: Glass jars, laundry jugs, cereal boxes, milk and juice cartons, aluminum foil and food trays, plastic food jars (peanut butter, mustard, ketchup) yogurt containers, paper fast food bags.

City of Peoria

Can: Cardboard, paper, food boxes, beverage cans, glass bottles, jars, jugs, plastic bottles.

Can’t: Plastic bags, napkins, yard waste, styrofoam, pizza boxes.

Town of Queen Creek

Can: Plastic, cartons, paper, aluminum cans, glass, cardboard.

Can’t: Plastic bags, food waste, styrofoam, pizza boxes, paper towels, napkins.

City of Scottsdale

Can: Office paper, newspapers, junk mail, shopping bags, broken down cardboard, clean pizza boxes, paper cups, cardboard egg and milk cartons, paper cups, cardboard towel and tissue tubes, jugs, jars, bottles, cans, empty aerosol cans, aluminum foil and food trays.

Can’t: Tissue paper, paper towels, plastic bags and wrap, snack wrappers, batteries, clothing and textiles, styrofoam.

City of Surprise

Can: Plastic milk, juice and water bottles, paper, cardboard, aluminum cans, glass bottles.

Can’t: Plastic bags and other items not listed above are not allowed.

Note: This year the city is reintroducing it’s curb side recycling program.

City of Tempe

Can: Cardboard, paper, food boxes, mail, beverage cans, food cans, glass bottles, jars, jugs, plastic bottles.

Can’t: Styrofoam, bubble wrap, paper towels, napkins, wax coated fast food containers, cereal boxes, shredded paper.

Other Resources

Republic Services

Waste Management

There are 20 independent recycling facilities around the valley that accept a variety of recyclable materials. Some locations do charge a fee and others are free.