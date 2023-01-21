New possible Rio Verde Foothills water plan being discussed

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — "It isn't like we're in Africa. There's water, it's available, it's next-door," says Rio Verde Foothills resident Christy Jackman.

Christy Jackman is hopeful that water will be coming back soon to the Rio Verde Foothills community - not just for herself and her neighbors, but for her animals.

State representative David Cook has become a voice for the residents. He organized a meeting Friday morning with all the main stakeholders and was hoping to come up with a solution.

The plan was to all have a discussion together. Instead, Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega requested to meet with people individually, which didn't sit well with everyone.

"I came down here to solve a problem, not to play politics. So, I'm out of here," says State Senator John Kavanagh.

"This is clearly political posturing. This is clearly him trying to avoid answering hard questions," says Maricopa County Supervisor Thomas Galvin.

In the end, Rep. Cook tells us he was able to present a plan to the mayor - one that he thinks will work. The idea is to use water from Gila River Indian Community, run it through Scottsdale's infrastructure and then have it transported to Rio Verde Foothills residents.

"Not one drop of Scottsdale citizens' water supply, and not one penny from Scottsdale coffers, would it cost them to operate the plan in place that we have," State Rep. David Cook.

But, Rep. Cook pointed out that the city did have some concerns surrounding viability.

"They did have some real issues about water quality issues, when you supply water outside of your area, and so, we can address those," says Rep. Cook.

ABC 15 also requested to speak with the mayor. He gave us a few minutes on his way out.

"Water problems and wildcat subdivisions and the history created by the Arizona legislature, is coming to a head in the surrounding communities from Buckeye, to San Tan, and Scottsdale," says Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega. "He did make some suggestions. Obviously, all of those long-lasting problems are not going to be mediated at the foot of Scottsdale."

The next step is for Scottsdale to brief council members on the proposed plan and it would then go for a vote. If approved, Rep. Cook says Rio Verde Foothills residents could see water in as little as two weeks.