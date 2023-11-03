NASCAR says it plans to reduce carbon emissions to zero in the next 12 years

PHOENIX — NASCAR Impact is a new initiative launched this year by NASCAR that focuses on driving change in the communities they race in. The organization says it has a goal of having zero net operating emissions by 2035.

"For us, net zero operations emissions refers to scopes one and two which is really the emissions of the carbon footprint that we are in direct operational control over," said Riley Nelson, head of sustainability for NASCAR

A lot of the work starts at the track.

RELATED: NASCAR is in town this weekend for its championship race!

“At gates two, three, and four fans will see there are water filling stations as soon as you come in on your hand right side. So, we encourage all fans to bring reusable water bottles with them. So, they can fill up their bottles with cold clean fresh water at the taps," said Nelson.

Waste diversion is another critical piece to reducing their carbon footprint.

"You'll notice recycling bins across the festival areas as well as infield. We are also piloting a reusable program in the suites and premium areas, so you'll see reusable cups and other items in those areas,” said Nelson.

All the small changes really do add up to make a big impact. For NASCAR the possibilities are endless and they say they are excited to tackle this new challenge.

"There is a lot of really positive energy across the industry," said Nelson.

Next up is a look at renewable energy resources, with solar power at the tracks, cleaner fuels, expanding recycling efforts, and EV charging stations.

"I think that people really do care and there is a lot you can do within helping the environment reducing your carbon footprint and it means something different for everyone," said Nelson.