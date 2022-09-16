Mesa water customers encouraged to skip fall overseeding because of water supply concerns

MESA, AZ — The city of Mesa is asking water customers to limit or even skip fall overseeding this year.

The request is being made because of water supply concerns and the worsening conditions on the Colorado River.

City officials say choosing to not overseed Bermuda grass with winter rye not only saves water, but it will save customers money from using less water, along with the cost of seed, labor, and gasoline for mowing.

They added that at least 8,000 additional gallons of water are needed for every 1,000 square feet of grass rather than only having the dormant Bermuda. Once the grass is established, winter rye needs water every three to seven days while dormant Bermuda only needs to be watered once every three to four weeks.

They are also asking water customers to adjust their irrigation timer each change of season, saying it can conserve water and reduce your bill substantially.

Mesa officials note that the city has stopped overseeding most of its parks for many years as they also do their best to conserve water.