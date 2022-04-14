Watch
In drought-stricken West, officials weigh emergency actions

Arizona's ongoing drought is bringing Lake Powell's water levels to historic lows. This story is part of our day-long "Running Dry" special bringing you an in-depth look at our state's water management, drought conditions and Arizona's water future.
Posted at 4:54 AM, Apr 14, 2022
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Federal officials say it may be necessary to reduce water deliveries to Colorado River users to prevent the shutdown of a huge dam on the Arizona-Utah border.

Glen Canyon Dam supplies hydropower to some 5 million customers across the U.S. West.

Officials had hoped snowmelt would buoy Lake Powell to ensure continued operation of the dam.

But snow already is melting, and hotter-than-normal temperatures and prolonged drought are further shrinking the lake.

The Interior Department has proposed holding back water in the lake to maintain power production.

The agency is asking for feedback from the seven states that rely on the river by April 22.

