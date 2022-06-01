How food trucks and trailers operate in the Arizona heat

Stacey Williams and her family bring their love of seafood from the east coast to the west.

"We call it, ‘A Taste of New England,’ mainly because we're from New England. We're from Connecticut,” Williams said.

“Our lobster rolls are really, really good. We also have a lobster grilled cheese,” says Williams.

They just transitioned from catering to going mobile in January, meaning they’re about to experience their first Arizona summer.

"When it's 110º and 115º, I think we just got to find a way to get to it,” says Williams.

The Williams family welcome all tips on how to stay cool during the grueling Arizona summer heat.

"Working on the truck is a little harder because you know, no matter what AC you have, running these different things to heat the fryer, it's a little difficult. But we just stay hydrated a lot. You know the neck rings you can buy a kind of keep you cool. Just got to be creative," Williams continues. “Sometimes take a break; always you know when it's downtime.”

In fact, they’re adding an additional investment to make sure they stay cool.

"We're actually going to get another AC unit and put it on the opposite side of the trailer,” Williams says. “We have one on each end and see if that helps with the heat.”

"If you can't handle the heat, get out of the kitchen. But we can handle it if you don't mind,” Williams laughs.