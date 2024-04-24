Four Peaks Brewing Co. includes QR code to make recycling easy

Making a commitment to do their part to impact Earth, Four Peaks Brewing Company is doing an entire rebrand on all their packaging, bottles and more.

"On every single piece on the back side is the QR code you will have this information,” said Trevor Needles, marketing director at Four Peaks Brewing Company.

The brewing company is trying to make recycling cool by partnering with a new technology company that is founded and owned by women.

"So, we partnered with a group called CIRT — 'Can I Recycle This' — and they have a great digital location tool, that allows consumers to scan a QR code, input their zip code and it informs the consumer how they can recycle different levels of packaging," said Needles.

They are the first beverage company in the nation to put that QR code on their bottles. Selling nearly 21 million cans across the southwest each year that is a lot of recycle potential.

"Right now we will be able to divert through this messaging about 3.5 million pounds of material between our glass bottles, aluminum cans and so the more information we can give to our consumers to inform them on how to recycle out there we are going to be making a big impact on the environment,” said Needles. "I think it's a full 360 of us being able to support this great tool and allowing our consumers to ultimately go out there and recycle,” said Needles.