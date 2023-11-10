eBikes the new affordable sustainable mode of transportation

With the bicycle being the single most efficient way of transportation, the electric bike is the single most efficient form of motorized transportation and is taking cars off the road and impacting Earth.

"How can we reduce our own individual carbon footprint we are all looking at that. But I mean the focus on the environment is paramount right now,” said Levi Colnow, Founder and CEO of Lectic eBikes.

Arizona-based Lectic eBikes is taking the nation by storm with more than 4,000 eBikes sold just this year.

“We make eBikes that sell for as low as $749,” said Colnow.

Putting way less strain on the environment for less than a thousand dollars.

“The cargo bike has only been out for a couple months now and It has taken something like 400 cars off of the roads, we have customers saying they specifically bought it to take a car out of their garage,” said Colnow.

Plenty of people are switching to eBikes to go to the grocery store, take their kids to school and go off-roading for a micro-adventure. And all it takes is that first ride to realize the impact.

“Once we can change the way people behave, we can make real changes on our impact on the planet and it all starts with change to attitude,” said Colnow.

