FORECAST: Windy weekend across Arizona!

PHOENIX — Get ready for a windy weekend across Arizona!

We're tracking a storm system on the way that will crank up our winds, drop our temperatures and maybe even bring a few spotty showers to northern Arizona on Sunday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon for Mohave County. Watch out for wind gusts near 50 mph in places like Bullhead City and Kingman.

By Sunday, winds will pick up even more. High Wind Watches are in effect for much of northern Arizona, including the I-40 corridor and Mogollon Rim. Wind gusts could top 60 mph in some spots, so make sure to secure loose outdoor objects like garbage bins, trampolines and outdoor furniture.

As winds pick up and conditions stay dry in southeastern Arizona, fire danger will increase. Fire Weather Watches are in effect on Sunday, so make sure you don't flick cigarettes or have anything dragging from your vehicle that could start a wildfire.

Here in the Valley, gusts could hit 40 mph Sunday afternoon. So, it will be a windy Cinco de Mayo for us, too.

As these winds pick up, temperatures will drop.

Phoenix will drop from the mid 90s on Saturday to the upper 80s on Sunday and Monday. Then, we'll begin another slight warm-up next week.

______________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.79" (+0.99" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

