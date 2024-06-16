FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warnings through Father's Day

PHOENIX — It's going to be a sizzling hot Father's Day in the Valley!

Our dry westerly flow continues to keep temperatures well above normal for this time of year.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect until 8 p.m. for the Phoenix metro area and much of south-central Arizona.

This extreme heat is increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke, so we remain in ABC15 Weather Action mode as a reminder to take action to keep you and your family safe during this stretch of dangerously hot days.

Stay hydrated, limit your time outside between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and watch for signs of heat-related illnesses like dizziness, changes in pulse and muscle cramps.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and again on Monday for almost all of northern Arizona. Low humidity and wind gusts up to 45 mph are causing critical fire weather conditions especially in that part of our state.

A storm system will pass to our north early next week, dropping temperatures and picking up our winds, especially in northern Arizona, but not bringing any rain.

Phoenix will likely stay below 110 degrees for the first half of next week with highs around 106 to 108.

Then, we crank the heat back up with a high of 114 Thursday through Saturday. The National Weather Service could issue heat alerts these days as we get closer, so we'll continue to monitor.

Storm chances will come back into the mix for the high country by Thursday. The Valley could see a very slight chance for storms by next weekend. We will track that potential as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.88" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

