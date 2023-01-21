Watch Now
Flagstaff snowfall creeping its way into the record books

Ricardo Acevedo
Cars are covered in snow on University Avenue in Flagstaff.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-21 13:09:45-05

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — New numbers shown by the National Weather Service, show that January has been a frosty month for the high country.

Flagstaff has seen its 4th highest amount of snowfall for January in history, this year.

According to the National Weather Service, Flagstaff has seen 57.9" of snow this month.

With over a week left in January, it's possible this year can jump even higher on the list.

Flagstaff only needs 1.5" of snow to jump to third, and 5.5" to catch second.

The snowiest January in Flagstaff's history was in 1949 when they saw 104.8" of snowfall that year.

