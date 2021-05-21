NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW (05/23)

Ready to get to work? Here are 8 great Valley companies that want to hire YOU!

For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/jobfair.

1. Robinhood’s mission is to democratize finance for all. Recently named a 2021 Best Places to Work by Glassdoor and a 2021 TIME100 Most Influential Company. At Robinhood, every voice is valued and no idea is too small to bring to the table. Robinhood is hiring for Customer Experience roles at their new office at the Watermark in Tempe. FINRA licensed professionals are preferred. Learn more about Robinhood and other opportunities here. Robinhood Financial, LLC (member SIPC), is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities LLC (member SIPC), provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (‘Robinhood’).

2. At Cable One they know diversity lies in the communities they serve and among the associates who dedicate themselves to ensure their continued success. They take deep pride in the communities they serve, community involvement and giving back is one of the things that keeps the company united. A career with Cable One includes benefits like paid time off, medical and dental benefits on day one, wellness programs, tuition reimbursement and more. Cable One is growing their Arizona teams and hiring for Accountants, Developers, Customer Service, Engineers, and more! Learn more about their culture, award-winning benefits, and open careers today by clicking here.

3. Upgrade is a Fintech neo-banking platform that offers affordable and responsible credit through credit monitoring and educational tools that help consumers better understand and manage their financial goals. Voted Best Place To Work in the Bay Area 3 years in a row and Most Diverse Company by Comparably in 2020, Upgrade is hiring in their Downtown Phoenix Service Center to best deliver their mission to their customers. They offer competitive pay, fully paid benefits, 401k matching, and incredible growth potential. Upgrade is hiring for Customer Service, Account Servicing, Underwriters, and more! Learn more about Upgrade and apply here.

4. Want to work for one of 2021 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies? Northern Trust is hiring energetic and outgoing individuals to fill positions at all levels within their expanding Transfer Agency Services contact center. Apply for entry level analyst and experienced contact center leader roles where you will receive a robust onboarding and training program. As a Northern Trust partner, you will be part of a flexible and collaborative work culture, which has a strong history of financial strength and stability. Movement within the organization is encouraged, senior leaders are accessible, and you can take pride in working for a company that is committed to strengthening the communities it serves! Take a look at all open positions here.

5. Want to know what it would be like working at an organization with an award-winning culture? For the second time in a row, Farmers Insurance® was named a Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For! Farmers® is dedicated to providing team members with meaningful work in an inclusive environment and they’re now growing their Phoenix team. Learn more about the organization and check out open roles in Customer Service, Claims, Inbound Sales, and more here.

6. DriveTime, a winner of multiple best place to work awards, is growing and hiring in all areas across the business including IT, analytics, leadership, hands-on automotive roles, and customer experience roles to name a few. Their standout culture, feedback-driven environment, and advancement opportunities will help you to take your career further and ensure that you are more than just “another employee”! Learn more and apply online here.

7. Insight, a Forbes Magazine America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021 and Great Place to Work certified company is hiring Account Executives to join their growing sales team. They're a $9 billion Fortune 500 Company on a mission to locate and train only the best. They're hiring immediately for high-energy leaders to build relationships with clients over the phone, putting together solutions from the broadest selection of hardware, software, peripherals and services in the industry— Apple, Cisco, Dell, HP, Microsoft and more. Best of all, they're legendary for taking care of our team members. They feel strongly about a healthy work-life balance—and want you to enjoy a full, meaningful life. Apply to our open positions here.

8. Chewy, the online pet retailer, is hiring for 1,000 open positions at it's Goodyear fulfillment center! Positions are both full and part-time and Chewy is offering an extra $2 per hour, up to $17.50 per hour depending on the role and shift a person is hired for, and offering $500 in referral bonuses, $500 sign-on bonuses and temporary overtime incentives up to $500 in addition to overtime pay. Learn more and apply online here.