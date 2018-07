HOLBROOK, AZ - The Navajo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman from Heber/Overgaard.

Sheriff's officials say 56-year-old Candy Bitzin was found dead on a road Tuesday night after apparently being struck by a car.

They say a 32-year-old Sun City woman who has a revoked driver's license for impaired driving is being questioned in the case.

A Heber/Overgaard resident says her stepdaughter reported hitting something on the road.

Sheriff's deputies have interviewed the suspect, who admitted to drinking alcohol before driving that night.

They obtained a warrant to collect a blood sample and search the vehicle for evidence.

Deputies say the car has extensive front-end damage and hair is embedded in the windshield.

The county Attorney's Office will determine if charges will be filed in the case.

On Monday, Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill that increases penalties for car crashes involving serious injuries or death.

The law, often referred to as “Pam’s Law,” is named after Pamela Hesselbacher who was killed while crossing a Chandler street with her two small children in 2016.

Gov. Ducey says due to “poorly drafted laws,” the driver, William Epperlein, escaped prison time for the incident.