PHOENIX - Forecasters say it'll be dangerously hot across southern, central and western Arizona early next week.

Excessive heat warnings issued Friday by the National Weather Service take effect Monday morning in Phoenix and Tucson and run until Wednesday evening and Tuesday evening, respectively.

With high temperatures in metro Phoenix and metro Tucson expected to range up to 115 degrees (46 Celsius), forecasters say there'll be a high to extreme risk of heat-related illness for people working outside or participating in outdoor activities and those without access to air conditioning.

The weather service advises staying indoors and seeking air-conditioned buildings, drinking more water than usual and dressing in lightweight and light-colored clothing.