DUIs in the Valley: Average weekend sees dozens of impaired drivers

One person is killed on Arizona roads every nine hours. Between speeding, impairment and a lack of seat-belt usage, so much of the problem seems preventable. ABC15 Arizona is Taking Action to make our roads safer and save lives. Story idea? Call 833-AZROADS or email roads@abc15.com.
PHOENIX - Drunk and drugged driving happens more often than you might think in the Valley, and it's no surprise that DUIs can come at a cost for everyone on the road.
"It's not worth it. I was looking at $8,000 in fines for both cases when all I had to do was call Uber, which would've been $8 to $10."
James Stepp admits he mess up, charged twice with DUI in 2016, but he's far from alone.
Raul Garcia Holguin’s blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit when he slammed into a car stopped at a red light in El Mirage, according to police. Police say he hasn’t had a license since it was revoked in 2002 for an aggravated DUI conviction.
Dana Marie Hullaby was speeding in west Phoenix with a 7-month-old child in her car when she was pulled over. She had a blood alcohol content of .12, police said, and now faces an aggravated DUI charge.
Eraclio Carrion Morales had six children in his car when he was pulled over in Mesa, showing “numerous signs of impairment,” according to police. He was also charged with aggravated DUI.
As part of our Operation Safe Roads coverage, these were just a few of the stories we discovered while gathering a "snapshot" of a typical summer weekend in the Valley for impaired driving.
Data from records requests to every agency in the area paints a frightening picture of what is happening on our roadways: