Police: Man shot by repairman in Surprise, dies at hospital

SURPRISE, AZ - Police say a repairman is in custody after a shooting at a Surprise home left a man dead. 

According to Surprise police, around 3:20 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a home near Citrus Road and Grand Avenue for a report of a shooting. 

A repairman had been called to the home to perform some repairs, police said. 

Police say at some point an altercation ensued between the repairman and a resident of the home, 41-year-old Frank Pineda. 

During the fight, police say Pineda was shot by the repairman. 

Pineda was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

"We are still early in the investigation and an official cause of death has yet to be established by the medical examiner’s office, however, Surprise Police are investigating this incident as a homicide," officials said in a news release. 

The repairman, who has not been identified at this time, is reportedly cooperating with investigators. 

