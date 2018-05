YOUNGTOWN, AZ - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a homicide suspect in the West Valley.

MCSO responded to a house near 111th and Grand avenues around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man who was shot.

First responders began life saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

MCSO believes the suspect in this case is 37-year-old Anthony Romero. If you see this subject call 911, he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about this case, call MCSO at 602-876-1011.