PEORIA, AZ - A Valley dental assistant is facing 12 counts of sexual abuse after being accused of inappropriate contact with female patients.

Peoria police arrested 41-year-old Oscar Castro on Thursday after two victims came forward reporting that he had sexually abused them multiple times.

The incidents occurred in 2017 while the victims were being treated at a Peoria dental practice.

According to police, Castro has been employed as a dental assistant for the past five years at practices in Peoria and Phoenix.

Police say there may be more victims, and are urging anyone with information to contact Det. Lisa Shearer at 623-773-8038.